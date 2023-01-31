James Gunn Explains How The DC Universe Will Be Different From The MCU

For many decades, Marvel Comics and DC Comics have battled for dominance over the superhero comic book market. Each consisted of its own massive canon of superhero characters, occasionally printed massive, company-wide crossover events, and both produced multiple recognizable characters that have become a near-permanent part of the pop consciousness. Marvel Comics proudly oversaw the likes of Captain America, Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and, uh, Armless Tiger Man. DC Comics oversaw Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Superman, and, uh, Matter-Eater Lad.

The heated debates overheard in comic book stores could never be reconciled, as many comic book readers tended to be loyal to one company or the other, but rarely both. Such debates frequently included detailed arguments as to how the universes differed.

Most of the time, the debate came down to one crucial difference: Marvel Comics were set in the "real world," and DC Comics were set in a fantasy world. Spider-Man, for instance, lived in New York City and often had to worry about practical things like paying bills and dating. Nothing came easy to Spider-Man. He was relatable. Superman, meanwhile, lived in Metropolis, an imaginary city where Supermen more naturally fit. Everything came easy to Superman. He was aspirational.

/Film's own Jenna Busch recently attended the DC Presentation, a press event wherein James Gunn and Peter Safran, the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios announced their plans for new DC Comics-based movies and TV shows, and Gunn reiterated the old Marvel/DC argument succinctly, pointing out that his new DC Universe and the old Marvel Cinematic Universe will also bear similar differences (not to employ an oxymoron).