DC Universe Movie Slate Announced: Superman: Legacy, Swamp Thing, The Batman 2, And More

James Gunn has previously said Superman was a "huge priority" for DC Films. Such a huge priority, in fact, that the Man of Tomorrow will be "the launch point of the DCU." The film will be titled "Superman: Legacy." Gunn is writing the script and there is hope he will direct the film too.

Peter Safran gave the pitch of the film as such:

"['Legacy'] focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents 'Truth, Justice, and the American way.' He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned."

Though Gunn adds he wants to take the DCU away from "good guy vs bad guy," there are "really, really almost saintly people in the world — Superman is among them."

"Superman: Legacy" is not an origin story — "it's not Superboy," they say — but it will focus on, "an earlier part of Superman's life." Henry Cavill, who played the Man of Steel in past DC films, will not be returning. No casting announcement for the Clark Kent of "Superman: Legacy" has been made, but the film is currently set for release on July 11, 2025. Gunn & Safran are aiming for a PG-13 rating but this is not yet set in stone.