James Gunn Says Superman Is 'A Huge Priority' For The DC Universe

Cavill's Superman woes have been pretty well documented in recent weeks. In November, "Black Adam" star Dwayne Johnson explained via Twitter video that he fought for the actor's inclusion in "Black Adam," saying, "At the end of the day, the studio was not bringing Henry Cavill back, inexplicably and inexcusably. But we weren't going to take no for an answer." That same month, The Wrap reported that Cavill doesn't actually have a deal with Warner Bros. in place, despite the fact that he left his Netflix series "The Witcher" in a rare move that many speculated meant Cavill had even bigger franchise fish to fry.

It remains to be seen whether or not Cavill will don the red cape again, but Gunn's tweet in response to a fan's question about Superman's status in the DCU makes it clear that we will see a Superman in the future. The fact that Gunn sees the character as potentially the "biggest priority" for the studio could indicate that the hero's return will be sooner rather than later, but after a series of very public reversals and controversies in recent months, it's also likely that everyone at DC would want to plot their next moves carefully.

DC fans will know more about the future of their favorite superheroes and villains soon: according to The Wrap, Gunn and Safran will be showing their DCU plan to Warner Bros Discovery CEO and President David Zaslav this coming week.