Henry Cavill's Superman Return Isn't So Certain After All

Rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman may have been greatly exaggerated. Cavill last officially suited up as the Man of Steel in 2017's "Justice League," and we saw more of him last year in "Zack Snyder's Justice League." The actor also returned (albeit briefly) in "Black Adam," with Cavill stating shortly after that this was only the beginning and that he was back for real.

Not so fast, it turns out.

According to a new report from The Wrap, not only are no writers or directors attached for a potential "Man of Steel" sequel, but there is actually no formal deal in place with Cavill at Warner Bros. to have him put his cape back on. Sure, he made that Instagram post and got the internet all riled up, but that doesn't mean all that much without a contract. Per the report, there is no forward momentum on the project at all. We at /Film have heard similar things and can confirm this reporting.

Meanwhile, James Gunn, director of "The Suicide Squad," and producer Peter Safran took over as the new heads of DC Studios earlier this month. They are currently working out their long-term plan for DC, which may be revealed sometime in the next couple of months. It's a mystery as to what that's going to look like but, without a deal in place, they have no obligation to bring Cavill back as Superman if they don't want to. This could get messy.