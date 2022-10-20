Black Adam Credit Scene Explained: We Can't Say Anything Else In This Headline Without Spoilers

Warning: This article will contain spoilers for the mid-credit scene featured in "Black Adam."

Dwayne Johnson, star of Jaume Collet-Serra's new comic book movie "Black Adam," has given multiple interviews with the press, teasing audiences that his new movie features a notable cameo in its mid-credit sequence. Some might find his fixation on the end credits to be mildly suspicious, seeing as the film itself is currently garnering less-than-glowing reviews (and wasn't well-liked by /Film). "Black Adam" is about a superhero who was born in pre-Babylonian times in the fictional kingdom of Kahndaq. A young slave boy was granted powers by a cadre of Shazam wizards, allowing him to fight his oppressors. After a conflagration that leveled a mighty temple, Black Adam was magically imprisoned for millennia. Resurrected in 2022, Black Adam (Johnson) immediately begins laying waste to modern Khandaq's occupying military force. Unlike several notable superheroes, Black Adam has no compunction about killing people. It's only after a run-in with the Justice Society and a few conversations with Adrianna Tomaz (Sarah Shahi) that Black Adam begins to appreciate heroism over aggressive villainy.

Black Adam is seemingly indestructible, can fly, is super strong, moves at super speeds, and flings lightning bolts at foes. He's essentially Shazam's evil twin, or perhaps a dark mirror to Superman. This was appropriate, as Johnson has admitted that he, like many young people, once longed to be Superman. He also hastened to add that, as a rebellious lad, he began to relate to slightly darker characters. When the time came to play an established comic book superhero Black Adam seemed to fit the bill.

But, not to be outdone, Superman (Henry Cavill) also appears in "Black Adam."