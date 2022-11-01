Henry Cavill Wants A More Inspiring Superman In Future DC Films

It's a bird! It's a plane! No, it's Henry Cavill officially back as Superman in the DCU. Although it seemed like his days as the Man of Steel were over, "Black Adam" marked his long-awaited return to the big screen. Just in time, too. The DCU (formerly known as the DCEU) is at a major turning point in its existence, and it's going to need all the hope it can get. Cavill's Superman has been through the wringer — both literally and metaphorically — but it is about time we get to see his iteration inspire a new generation of moviegoers. And the actor agrees with that sentiment, thankfully.

In 2013, "Man of Steel" marked an age of modernization for the beloved comic book character. Instead of starting out as a beacon of hope to the people of earth, the film positioned an inexperienced Clark Kent as not the savior the world wanted, but needed. Zack Snyder's morally apprehensive take on Superman was a product of its time, a sign that the superhero genre wanted to subvert expectations even with its most established characters. But, 10 years later, we are due for a more inspiring version of the hero.