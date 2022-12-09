Christina Hodson Was Apparently Working On A Batman Beyond Movie For Michael Keaton, But Not Anymore

It's been a week full of rumors about the future of the DC film universe, and some of them have just been substantiated by The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision newsletter. Among them? News that "Birds of Prey" and "The Flash" screenwriter Christina Hodson was working on a script for a "Batman Beyond" film spun off from "The Flash," which the trade confirms after the scoop was earlier shared on The Hot Mic by Jeff Sneider and by The Wrap's Umberto Gonzalez.

Unfortunately, the latest update says Hodson's script is, at the very least, on pause in the wake of James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over what was recently renamed DC Studios as co-CEOs and co-chairs. According to Heat Vision, Hodson had already pitched her script and started writing it before being told to stop about two weeks after the DC overhaul.

While this sounds like bad news for fans of Michael Keaton's take on the Caped Crusader (and maybe also the much-loved animated Batman series that ran from 1999 to 2001), Gunn has been pretty clear that some news reports about what's happening behind closed doors at DC may be jumping the gun. Yesterday, Gunn took to Twitter to address a report from earlier this week about the future of Wonder Woman, Superman, and more, saying, "some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven't decided yet whether it's true or not."