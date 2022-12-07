Wonder Woman 3 Will Not Be Moving Forward
If you think you have gotten used to the potential slate over at the newly-established DC Studios, think again. In a shocking bit of breaking news, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the previously-confirmed "Wonder Woman 3" will no longer be moving forward. According to insiders familiar with the situation, director Patty Jenkins had recently submitted her treatment for the film to DC Studios, but it was seemingly rejected due to it not aligning with the visions of newly appointed co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. The news comes after star Gal Gadot commemorated the anniversary of her casting in the role on Twitter, saying that she "can't wait to share her next chapter" with audiences.
Much like 2020's "Wonder Woman 1984," this third film's treatment was co-written by comic writer Geoff Johns, who also wrote 2016's "Suicide Squad." In a strange way, this could provide insight into why "Wonder Woman 3" was canceled — "1984" grossed $30 million below its $200 million budget when it was released exclusively in theaters in December 2020. Granted, this was still relatively early in the pandemic, but the film also received less favorable reviews than its 2017 predecessor, whose success helped reboot the DC Extended Universe.
What comes next?
It's not clear whether Gal Gadot or other key members of the project outside of Patty Jenkins were made aware of the cancelation before the news broke. However, it does make one thing clear — James Gunn and Peter Safran are all but cleaning house, and even supposed guarantees like "Wonder Woman 3" aren't that guaranteed at all.
Even more news regarding the future slate of DC Studios could be on the horizon. The Hollywood Reporter's sources also revealed that the co-heads will be meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav next week to discuss their plan to reboot the DCEU. While these plans are still very much works in progress, they could provide a more concrete idea of how exactly the creative and strategic duo want to salvage the inconsistent superhero franchise.
It could also shed light on why exactly "Wonder Woman 3" didn't align with what they have in mind for the future of DC Studios. Even though "Wonder Woman 1984" underperformed against unprecedented circumstances, the first film from 2017 and the popularity of Gadot's portrayal of Wonder Woman are still wildly popular. As of right now, this cancelation seems bizarre, but perhaps in due time, a more concrete explanation will emerge in Gunn and Safran's plans.
Warner Bros. Discovery has not commented on or confirmed the "Wonder Woman 3" report.