Wonder Woman 3 Will Not Be Moving Forward

It's not clear whether Gal Gadot or other key members of the project outside of Patty Jenkins were made aware of the cancelation before the news broke. However, it does make one thing clear — James Gunn and Peter Safran are all but cleaning house, and even supposed guarantees like "Wonder Woman 3" aren't that guaranteed at all.

Even more news regarding the future slate of DC Studios could be on the horizon. The Hollywood Reporter's sources also revealed that the co-heads will be meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav next week to discuss their plan to reboot the DCEU. While these plans are still very much works in progress, they could provide a more concrete idea of how exactly the creative and strategic duo want to salvage the inconsistent superhero franchise.

It could also shed light on why exactly "Wonder Woman 3" didn't align with what they have in mind for the future of DC Studios. Even though "Wonder Woman 1984" underperformed against unprecedented circumstances, the first film from 2017 and the popularity of Gadot's portrayal of Wonder Woman are still wildly popular. As of right now, this cancelation seems bizarre, but perhaps in due time, a more concrete explanation will emerge in Gunn and Safran's plans.

Warner Bros. Discovery has not commented on or confirmed the "Wonder Woman 3" report.