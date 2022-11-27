Dwayne Johnson Says Warner Bros. Fought Against Bringing Henry Cavill's Superman Back In Black Adam

Remember when we reported that the relationship between Warner Bros. and Henry Cavill isn't exactly as rosy as we were led to believe with the latter's return as Superman? Well, it looks like a more clear picture as to what is actually going on is forming in front of our eyes, and it's all thanks to Dwayne Johnson.

In a new video posted to his Twitter account (h/t Deadline), the "Black Adam" star revealed that he was the one to pitch Cavill's post-credits appearance in the long-gestating film. This isn't surprising, given that "Black Adam" has been his passion project for more than a decade, but Superman specifically was requested in order to make the anti-hero seem like a legitimate threat to the DC Extended Universe. Perhaps in a way that changes the hierarchy of power.

"We have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe," Johnson explained in the video. "And you guys know who I'm talking about? Of course, that is Superman, and that's Henry Cavill." However, the pitch apparently received skepticism from the top brass at Warner Bros.

"At the end of the day, the studio was not bringing Henry Cavill back, inexplicably and inexcusably. But we weren't going to take no for an answer [...] This has been years in the making, bringing Henry Cavill back, and years of strategic conversations, and we were not going to take no for an answer. For us, there was no way, there's no viable logical way that you can attempt to build out the DC Universe without the most powerful force and the greatest superhero of all time sitting on the sidelines. It's impossible to do."