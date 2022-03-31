31% Think This Is The Best Batman Animated Series – Here's Our Pick

Batman is one of the most popular superheroes ever — an icon of both page and screen. While his live-action movies have left their mark at the box office and our cultural landscape, it is in animation that the character truly thrives.

Whether it's in LEGO form or in one of his multiple animated films or series, the Caped Crusader translates incredibly well to animation, where the grittiness of Gotham City and the silliness of Batman's rogues' gallery fit like a glove.

With many, many shows to choose from (and that's not counting those where Batman is just part of a team ensemble), it's hard to pick just one Batman series above the rest — or at least that's what you'd think. In reality, when we ran a Bat-poll and asked 619 Bat-fans in the United States about their favorite Bat-cartoon, the results were ... well, exactly as Bat-expected.