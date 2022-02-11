The Best Live-Action Batman Movie According To 31% Of Fans We Polled

(Welcome to Survey Says, a feature where we conduct a movie-related survey for a random group of people and explain why they're completely right, completely wrong, or somewhere in-between.)

Even extending beyond the realm of superheroes, there are few characters of any kind that can claim they have touched pop culture in the way that Batman has. Created by the legendary duo of Bob Kane and Bill Finger for DC Comics back in 1939, the so-called Caped Crusader has been a fixture of our world for more than 80 years — and he's showing no signs of slowing down.

The character's profile was given a gigantic boost at various points over the years thanks to other forms of media, ranging from the Adam West "Batman" TV show in the '60s and, perhaps the most influential example, Tim Burton's 1989 "Batman" movie that redefined what a superhero movie could be. But what is the best live-action movie in the franchise? In our very official recent survey of 579 film fans, we set out to answer that very question. The answer, in itself, does not necessarily come as a surprise but it does open up an interesting question that could be used to fuel some debate. Let's dive in.