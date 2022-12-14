New Superman Movie Coming From James Gunn, Henry Cavill Could Play Non-Superman Part In New DC Universe

There is no word yet on who will play this younger Superman. It's also not clear who will direct, though James Gunn does seem like an obvious choice. However, Gunn made it clear on Twitter that the director's chair has not officially been filled as of yet. But the most interesting part of this relates to Henry Cavill, who first played the part in 2013's "Man of Steel," which kicked off the current iteration of the DC Universe as we know it.

It got tricky recently as Cavill showed up in a post-credits scene in "Black Adam," with the actor soon after announcing his return. That, however, was before Gunn and Safran took over, and they decided to take things in another direction. But, as Gunn said in his statement, they are looking to see if they can find another role for Cavill in the future of the DCU, whatever that may look like. We know he won't be busy with "The Witcher" as he's leaving the show behind. So begin your fancasting now.

Cavill took to Instagram to release a statement on the matter, which you can read in its entirety below. Meanwhile, Gunn and Safran appear to be distancing themselves from the so-called Snyderverse, as "Wonder Woman 3" is not moving forward either. It's the end of something that was, quite frankly, messy, and the start of something new.