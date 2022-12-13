Patty Jenkins Finally Speaks About Wonder Woman 3 Cancellation: 'I Never Walked Away'

With Patty Jenkins' statement, an already strange situation has become even stranger. It's important to clarify that no accounts of what has happened with "Wonder Woman 3" have been confirmed by Warner Bros. Discovery, and it is possible that we might never know the full scope of the story. Until everything is 100% confirmed, the account given to The Wrap and the one provided by Jenkins are two conflicting ones that should be taken with a grain of salt as it's impossible for anyone to know for certain what actually went down.

However, this new statement does spark an interesting discussion about this ordeal, and how easy it is for a singular narrative to cloud a difficult situation. As I discussed when The Wrap's report broke, it is important to recognize the wider implications of how we approach dismissing or legitimizing these sorts of reports. Whether or not Jenkins did leave the project after receiving edits, it feels inappropriate to claim that she believed that two male executives shouldn't have "a seat at the table," especially when given the optics of the situation. None of us were in the room where it happened, so there's no guarantee of what's a fact, and what's subjective.

Regardless, Jenkins closed her statement by thanking "Wonder Woman" actresses Lynda Carter and Gal Gadot for their creative collaborations. She also thanked the crews of "Wonder Woman" and "Wonder Woman 1984," as well as the character's fanbase for the support they have given her and the films.

"Wonder Woman fans are not often the most visible in the media and online," she wrote, "But I want you to know that we have always seen and celebrated you and your importance."