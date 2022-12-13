Patty Jenkins Finally Speaks About Wonder Woman 3 Cancellation: 'I Never Walked Away'
When news broke last week that Patty Jenkins' version of "Wonder Woman 3" would not be moving forward at DC Studios, a whirlwind of speculation began to brew over the cause and what this meant for the perpetually-in-flux franchise. When anonymous sources at The Wrap claimed that Jenkins left the project after receiving pushback from Warner Bros. executives Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, many online took that speculation to heart. However, according to a new statement posted by the director on her Twitter account, those rumors may not have shown the full story.
"When there started being backlash about 'WW3' not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread," Jenkins wrote. "This is simply not true. I never walked away."
She went on to clarify that she had been open to making any changes necessary to make "Wonder Woman 3" work. However, for reasons she did not disclose, she believed the project just ended up dying. She also appeared to contradict what The Wrap's sources claimed about her alleged disdain of DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. "It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time," Jenkins continued. "DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now."
Two opposing perspectives
With Patty Jenkins' statement, an already strange situation has become even stranger. It's important to clarify that no accounts of what has happened with "Wonder Woman 3" have been confirmed by Warner Bros. Discovery, and it is possible that we might never know the full scope of the story. Until everything is 100% confirmed, the account given to The Wrap and the one provided by Jenkins are two conflicting ones that should be taken with a grain of salt as it's impossible for anyone to know for certain what actually went down.
However, this new statement does spark an interesting discussion about this ordeal, and how easy it is for a singular narrative to cloud a difficult situation. As I discussed when The Wrap's report broke, it is important to recognize the wider implications of how we approach dismissing or legitimizing these sorts of reports. Whether or not Jenkins did leave the project after receiving edits, it feels inappropriate to claim that she believed that two male executives shouldn't have "a seat at the table," especially when given the optics of the situation. None of us were in the room where it happened, so there's no guarantee of what's a fact, and what's subjective.
Regardless, Jenkins closed her statement by thanking "Wonder Woman" actresses Lynda Carter and Gal Gadot for their creative collaborations. She also thanked the crews of "Wonder Woman" and "Wonder Woman 1984," as well as the character's fanbase for the support they have given her and the films.
"Wonder Woman fans are not often the most visible in the media and online," she wrote, "But I want you to know that we have always seen and celebrated you and your importance."