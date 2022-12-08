Patty Jenkins' Departure From Wonder Woman 3 Sounds Rather Thorny

The situation at DC Studios seems to be much murkier than we originally anticipated. That's because a new report published by The Wrap alleges that the recently-canned "Wonder Woman 3" was not a direct cancelation by the studio and Warner Bros. Discovery. Rather, sources claim that director and co-writer Patty Jenkins declined to rewrite her treatment, effectively walking off the project.

According to The Wrap's sources, the treatment for "Wonder Woman 3" was given not only to DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran but Warner Bros. executives Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy. While all four figures believed the treatment needed edits, Gunn and Safran were apparently not involved in the final decision whatsoever — De Luca, Abdy, and Jenkins reportedly had a heated discussion about the treatment, with the latter standing firm on her vision for the character she reintroduced to the world in 2017. With the trio unable to compromise, Jenkins left the project.

This doesn't necessarily mean "Wonder Woman 3" is canceled, as was previously reported. The third movie in the series is still technically in development, and Gal Gadot is expected to remain as the Themysciran warrior as she is still attached to the project. However, until a new writer is brought on board and a new treatment is written, it looks like the film will remain in development longer than expected.