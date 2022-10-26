Joker 2 Won't Exist In New DC Universe, The Batman 2 Is Still Years Away
So, with DC Studios officially rising thanks to the hiring of James Gunn and Peter Safran, what in the world is going to happen with the current DC Universe? According to insider reporting from Variety, even Warner Bros. is not quite sure. The trade reports that the duo will be inheriting a slew of completed and in-production projects when they formally begin their positions on November 1, and it is unclear what direction they will be taking the studio.
However, what is clear is that they won't be responsible for all of DC's slate moving forward. That's because Variety reports that the universe built out by Gunn and Safran will not include the upcoming "Joker: Folie à Deux," which will be overseen by Warner Bros. heads Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy. While Todd Phillips' 2019 film firmly established Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) as a figure outside the mainline DCEU, it looks like DC Studios is embracing telling stories that aren't necessarily connected through the multiverse. However, whether or not this actually is the plan moving forward is unknown.
Vengeance will take a while to return
The apparent embrace of separate storytelling universes also brings us to Matt Reeves' burgeoning vision of Gotham, which he introduced audiences to in this year's "The Batman." A sequel has been officially greenlit amidst the director's massive first-look deal, but Variety says that a script is still firmly in the writing stage. Because of this, the actual sequel won't arrive in theaters until 2025 at the earliest.
Here's the problem: considering how early in development "The Batman 2" is, it's not entirely clear which duo will be overseeing its project. Reeves envisioned his "Batman" to exist in a separate universe from the mainline DCEU, making star Robert Pattinson an entirely different Bruce Wayne than Ben Affleck. However, with Gunn and Safran now in control of DC Studios, there is a chance that Reeves' vision will be changed – perhaps "Battinson" will end up being the main DCEU's Batman, after all. Besides, it's not like his first outing was poorly received by critics and fans.
Ultimately, we are still very much in the dark about what will happen with Gunn and Safran co-heading this new venture. Still, it looks like they'll have a lot to handle when they officially start their roles in November.