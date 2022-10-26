Joker 2 Won't Exist In New DC Universe, The Batman 2 Is Still Years Away

The apparent embrace of separate storytelling universes also brings us to Matt Reeves' burgeoning vision of Gotham, which he introduced audiences to in this year's "The Batman." A sequel has been officially greenlit amidst the director's massive first-look deal, but Variety says that a script is still firmly in the writing stage. Because of this, the actual sequel won't arrive in theaters until 2025 at the earliest.

Here's the problem: considering how early in development "The Batman 2" is, it's not entirely clear which duo will be overseeing its project. Reeves envisioned his "Batman" to exist in a separate universe from the mainline DCEU, making star Robert Pattinson an entirely different Bruce Wayne than Ben Affleck. However, with Gunn and Safran now in control of DC Studios, there is a chance that Reeves' vision will be changed – perhaps "Battinson" will end up being the main DCEU's Batman, after all. Besides, it's not like his first outing was poorly received by critics and fans.

Ultimately, we are still very much in the dark about what will happen with Gunn and Safran co-heading this new venture. Still, it looks like they'll have a lot to handle when they officially start their roles in November.