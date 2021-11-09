Wonder Woman 3 Will See Return Of Lynda Carter's Asteria, Gal Gadot Teases

In "Wonder Woman 1984," Gal Gadot's titular super-heroine dons the gold armor of the legendary Amazonian warrior, Asteria. We hear Asteria's name, but we don't see her in the flesh until the film's mid-credits scene, where she's played by none other than the original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter.

Carter played Wonder Woman for three seasons in the live-action CBS television series, which ran from 1976 to 1979. While Christopher Reeve was making audiences believe a man could fly in the 1978 "Superman" film, Carter was making them believe a woman could pilot an invisible plane and deflect bullets with her bracelets on TV. If you were hoping her "Wonder Woman 1984" appearance would be more than just a one-and-done cameo, you'll be happy to know that she is returning for "Wonder Woman 3."

After the recent DC FanDome event, Gadot spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about having Carter back and the mentorship she gave behind-the-scenes, even before walking onscreen in "Wonder Woman 1984." She told THR: