Wonder Woman 3 Will See Return Of Lynda Carter's Asteria, Gal Gadot Teases
In "Wonder Woman 1984," Gal Gadot's titular super-heroine dons the gold armor of the legendary Amazonian warrior, Asteria. We hear Asteria's name, but we don't see her in the flesh until the film's mid-credits scene, where she's played by none other than the original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter.
Carter played Wonder Woman for three seasons in the live-action CBS television series, which ran from 1976 to 1979. While Christopher Reeve was making audiences believe a man could fly in the 1978 "Superman" film, Carter was making them believe a woman could pilot an invisible plane and deflect bullets with her bracelets on TV. If you were hoping her "Wonder Woman 1984" appearance would be more than just a one-and-done cameo, you'll be happy to know that she is returning for "Wonder Woman 3."
After the recent DC FanDome event, Gadot spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about having Carter back and the mentorship she gave behind-the-scenes, even before walking onscreen in "Wonder Woman 1984." She told THR:
"First of all, Lynda has mentored me from the very first moment that I got cast as Wonder Woman. She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and everything. She's a true champion of what Patty and I have been doing, and it was so great that we managed to find the right opportunity to bring her to the last movie and now to the third one."
The Wonder Woman Trilogy
"Wonder Woman 1984" will go down in movie history as the film that altered the theatrical landscape for all of 2021. When it hit theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day of 2020, it led the way for Warner Bros. to give its whole slate this year a simultaneous release. My wife and I screened the film at home when it came to VOD, and we both enjoyed it despite the mixed reviews it received (our own Hoai-Tran Bui gave a more positive review).
There's no denying, however, that the general consensus was less favorable than it was for the 2017 "Wonder Woman" film, which won a Hugo Award and which the American Film Institute spotlighted as one of the 10 best films of that year. Director Patty Jenkins is returning for "Wonder Woman 3" with Gadot and Carter, and as her trilogy brings in the original Diana Prince alongside Gadot, we can only hope it regains its footing as a crowd-pleaser.
Speaking of Carter and "Wonder Woman 3," Gadot added, "It's even better this time. I love her very much. I love her dearly."
Gadot can currently be seen in "Red Notice" on Netflix. She also just signed on to play the Evil Queen in Disney's live-action "Snow White."
We'll be keeping a close eye on the development of "Wonder Woman 3," so stay tuned.