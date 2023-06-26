James Gunn's Superman Takes Place In A World Where Superheroes Already Exist

Gunn, known best as the director of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy, is now the co-head of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran. The duo will be completely revamping the DCU beginning next year in the hopes of making something more cohesive than what came before it. When Zack Snyder started what is now commonly known as the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) a decade ago with "Man of Steel," Henry Cavill's Superman was very much the only superhero present at the time (well, the only one he was aware of). Ben Affleck's Batman and many others would enter the fold in the years that followed.

"[The Authority] are basically good-intentioned, but they think that the world is completely broken and the only way to fix it is to take things into their own hands," Gunn said earlier this year. "Whether that means killing people, destroying heads of state, changing governments [...] whatever they want to do to make the world better, and we'll see how that journey goes for them. But as I said earlier, there are morally gray characters, which these are."

It would make sense to help introduce a group like The Authority using an A-list superhero like Superman. But could other superheroes be in Gunn's upcoming movie as well? We know a new Batman will be cast as part of director Andy Muschietti's "The Brave and the Bold." Though one imagines squeezing a new Bruce Wayne into this movie could feel like doing too much at once all over again. We've also got a "Swamp Thing" movie on deck, as well as "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," among others. In short, there's plenty of room for other heroes here. It just depends on what suits the story that Gunn is trying to tell.

Filming is expected to get underway early next year, and a casting announcement for the lead roles is expected soon. Other roles, such as Lex Luthor and other key characters, will subsequently fill out around our new Clark and Lois.

"Superman: Legacy" will hit theaters on July 11, 2025.