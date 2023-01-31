Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow Will Feature A Harsher, More Messed-Up Hero Than Superman

The DC Universe news is coming fast and hot out of the presser hosted by co-chair and co-CEOs of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran. One of the most intriguing projects announced was "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," based off of the 2022 Tom King comic book run. /Film's own Jenna Busch was on hand for the event and filled us in on all the goings on, but let's focus on "Supergirl" for a bit, shall we?

Fans of the DCEU might have been a little upset that the DCU version of "Superman" is going back to the big blue boy scout template who absolutely, positively will not kill as part of his moral code, but that doesn't mean we won't get a darker super-powered being in the DCU in the form of Kara Zor-El, who didn't quite have her cousin's privileged upbringing. James Gunn promised a more complex and powerful character than DC fans are used to seeing portrayed on the screen. Here's what he had to say:

"Superman was sent to Earth and he was raised by incredibly loving parents whereas Kara was in a piece of Krypton that was drifting away from the planet and lived there for the first 14 years of her life [in] a horrible situation in which she watched everyone around her die. So she's a much harsher and more f***ed up Supergirl."

We already know Sasha Calle has been cast in the upcoming "The Flash," but when asked whether or not to expect Calle to take on the role for the character's stand-alone feature, Gunn didn't commit one way or another, saying "We're still figuring all that stuff out."