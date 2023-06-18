Tales From The Box Office: 10 Years Ago, Man Of Steel Kicked Off DC's Messy Cinematic Universe

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

Superheroes have been the dominant force in pop culture for more than 20 years now, with Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" truly serving as the point of no return in that regard. But it's easy to forget just how different the landscape looked even ten years ago, just as the Marvel Cinematic Universe had proven its concept of uniting multiple franchises under one roof with "The Avengers" in 2012. By 2013, that's what absolutely everyone wanted to do. Most notably, Warner Bros. was determined to make that happen with DC, having just wrapped up Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy with "The Dark Knight Rises."

Whether or not it was the intention at the outset, the beginning of that cinematic universe rested on Superman's shoulders and was delivered to us in the form of Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" in the summer of 2013. A visionary director, a seemingly perfect cast led by Henry Cavill as Superman, and a bold new take on the classic superhero to help set it apart — what could possibly go wrong? In short, Warner Bros. wanted too much too fast, and Snyder was happy to try and give it to them.

In honor of the movie's 10th anniversary, we're looking back at "Man of Steel," how it came to be, how Zack Snyder tried to reinvent Superman for modern audiences, what happened when the movie hit theaters, and what lessons we can learn from it a decade removed. Let's dig in, shall we?