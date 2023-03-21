Shazam! And Black Adam Were Both Torpedoed By Dwayne Johnson (And His Ego), According To New Report

Dwayne Johnson might be a massively successful and beloved figure, but a new report from The Wrap claims he could also be partly responsible for "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" underperforming at the box office. Johnson is a relentlessly positive man. His Twitter feed is an endless series of success stories, motivational aphorisms, and cry laugh emojis. Just this past week the wrestler turned movie star celebrated setting an attendance record for his XFL football league, writing, "Step by step we're building for the long haul for our fans and player opportunities." It calls to mind a phrase he used during his bewildering refusal to publicly acknowledge that 2022's "Black Adam," in which he starred, wasn't quite the mega hit Warner Bros. and DC were hoping for.

In December of last year, he infamously tweeted that he was, "building [his] new franchise step by step," celebrating the "fact" that his film was set to make a profit of "between $52M-$72M." That was despite the fact that Variety reported the film would lose between $50 million and $100 million, and sources confirmed to /Film that "Black Adam" had to hit $425 million just to break even. The film ended up making $391 million globally.

Johnson's persistent positivity makes sense considering his success elsewhere. He parlayed a career as a wrestling superstar into becoming a Hollywood superstar, building successful businesses in the process and all the while staying in better shape than anyone has ever been in their life. It's almost as if the concept of failure does not register in his brain. But everyone makes missteps here and there. And if The Wrap's report is to be believed, Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam" saga was even more full of them than we thought — to the extent that it affected the "Shazam!" sequel.