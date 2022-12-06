Black Adam Fails To Change The Hierarchy Of Profits In The DCU, May Lose $100 Million

Another day, another "Black Adam" story. Improbable as it might seem, the Dwayne Johnson-led DC superhero film might wind up losing money, despite being #1 at the box office three weeks in a row.

By now, you've likely heard ad nauseam all about how "Black Adam" was supposed to change "the hierarchy of power" in the DC Universe. The movie opened in U.S. theaters back on October 21, 2022, and over the last seven weeks, it has continued its global rollout, opening in countries like China in November and Japan just last Friday. Despite Johnson's star power, a new report from Variety indicates that "Black Adam" has only had an international haul of $387 million thus far.

This sounds good by pandemic standards, but "Black Adam" was reportedly made on a budget of $195 to $200 million. The usual marketing costs for a superhero tentpole of its type would be $100 million. However, Warner Bros. says it reduced that to $80 million due to the ongoing challenge of luring people out to the multiplex while Covid is still a factor. Half of the ticket sales for "Black Adam" kick back to theater owners, which means that it would, by some estimates, need to earn about $600 million to break even. Yet it's looking like the movie's theatrical gross will be more in the $400 million range (meaning the studio would, again, stand to incur about half the loss, or $100 million).

Contrast this with that other recent superhero film with the word "black" in the title, Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which raked in $331 million in just three days. This makes it seem clear that the hierarchy of power hasn't changed as much as Johnson or anyone hoped it would.