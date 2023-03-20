Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Opening Weekend Box Office Probably Killed The Franchise

It's generally considered big news when a new superhero movie opens at the box office. This past weekend was no exception as "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" finally hit theaters, serving as a sequel to one of DC's most acclaimed movies. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. won't be poppin' champagne this time around, as the follow-up had an absolutely abysmal opening weekend, taking in far less than its predecessor on a larger budget. In short? This franchise is probably dead in the water.

Director David F. Sandberg's "Shazam!" sequel took in $30.5 million this past weekend, per Box Office Mojo. This is well below industry estimates, which had it making around $40 million. And let's be very clear, even that would have been extremely disappointing, given that the original opened to $53.5 million back in 2019. And, not to pile on here, but that was on the lower side of things for a big superhero movie these days, even if we are talking about a character who wasn't all that well known in the mainstream prior to his big screen debut. All of this to say, this is a disastrous result. The deeper we dig, the worse it gets.

Internationally, "Fury of the Gods" also fizzled with just $35 million, including a dismal $4.4 million in China. That gave it a global opening of just $65.5 million. The film is said to carry a budget of $125 million. The good news is that's far less than many franchise blockbusters these days. The bad news is it's a lot more than the first movie, which cost between $90 and $100 million. Add in the cost of marketing (pegged around $100 million), and we've got a full-blown trainwreck here.