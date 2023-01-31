The Authority Is James Gunn's Passion Project In The New DC Universe

The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe has been greatly subject to change since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-chair and co-CEOs of DC Studios in 2022. The future of DC Studios hinges on Gunn and Safran's collective vision, leaving folks in anticipation about the fresh slate of superhero projects that are set to grace our screens soon. Well, the wait is over folks: Gunn and Safran announced detailed plans for their DC Universe at a press event attended by /Film's Jenna Busch, and they include Gunn's DC passion project, "The Authority."

While Safran confirmed that "The Authority" will be a movie, Gunn explained that he has been "working really hard" on this project, which features superheroes that are complex and morally ambiguous:

"So this is one of my real passion projects. I've been working really hard on it with the writers, we're starting to put together the entire story. [...] Yeah, this is a big movie and I don't know how many of you are familiar with The Authority. Wild Storm characters; Wild Storm was a comics imprint that was bought by DC that I really love, we're moving a lot of these Wild Storm characters into the DCU. And The Authority's a very different kind of superhero story."

Gunn and Safran also spoke about how these Wildstorm characters, who have now been integrated into the DCU, have flexible moral compasses, allowing them to take matters into their own hands in a corrupt, broken world. While calling them "basically good-intentioned," Gunn noted that the members of The Authority are not above killing or demolishing state hierarchies to bring about change by any means necessary.