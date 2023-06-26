Movie Star Brothers Alexander And Bill Skarsgard Could Battle It Out To Play James Gunn's Lex Luthor

On the heels of a catastrophic 72 percent second-weekend drop for Andy Muschietti's "The Flash," a $250-million four-quadrant tentpole that is on pace to be one of the biggest superhero bombs in recent memory, Warner Bros. and DC would like to, if you don't mind, change the subject.

Earlier this year, the new minders of the DC Universe store, James Gunn and Peter Safran, announced their ambitious plans for a top-down reboot of the studio's valuable comic book properties, and though Gunn bears a bit of blame for hyping "The Flash" as "one of the best superhero movies I've ever seen" (a sentiment echoed by embattled Warner Bros. Discovery honcho David Zaslav), he didn't greenlight the movie, nor did he sign off on failures like "Black Adam" and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods." Unless Zaslav panics after a rough shareholders call, Gunn will at least get to make "Superman: Legacy" without studio interference.

Gunn's stewardship of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise has earned him loads of goodwill, and he's evidently looking to hit the big-hearted sweet spot with his "All-Star Superman"-influenced take on the Man of Steel. Today, The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit revealed that Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Tom Brittney, Phoebe Dynevor, David Corenswet, and Emma Mackey tested for the lead roles of Clark Kent and Lois Lane. But read a few paragraphs into Kit's story, and you'll learn that the hunt for criminal mastermind Lex Luthor is underway, and Gunn is apparently pitting Skarsgård vs. Skarsgård.