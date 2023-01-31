James Gunn Says The Flash Is One Of The Best Superhero Movies He's Ever Seen, Ezra Miller's Future Up In The Air

The time has finally come for DC Studios Co-Chairmen and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran to reveal their plans for DC going forward. /Film writer Jenna Busch attended a press event where the pair unveiled a whole new slate of DC movies and TV shows for the coming years, including new Superman and Supergirl movies and a True Detective-style Green Lantern show. And while it's far from the hard reboot many long-suffering DC fans were hoping for, Gunn and Safran's plan for a "long-term interconnected story" will mark a major shift for DC Studios.

"Chapter 1" of the new DC will be known as "Gods and Monsters," and will kick off with the Gunn-penned "Superman: Legacy," currently set for a July 11th, 2025 release. In the meantime, Gunn and Safran will have to navigate their way through vestiges of the Snyderverse and former DC Films President Walter Hamada's lingering influence. There are still four big movies left over from the pre-Gunn and Safran days, which Warner CEO David Zaslav has, as yet, not unceremoniously axed. But perhaps the most anticipated is the long-gestating Flash movie.

Currently set for a June 16, 2023 release "The Flash" was supposed to debut after "Justice League" way back in 2017 but has been plagued by a series of setbacks and ongoing off-screen problems with its star, Ezra Miller. Miller entered treatment in 2022 following a few run-ins with the law and some very serious grooming accusations. All of which left a large question mark looming over "The Flash" for some time. Now, with its release date finally approaching, director Andy Muschietti can at least rest safe in the knowledge that James Gunn is a big fan of his film.