The Flash Is Now A Box Office Disaster Of Super-Heroic Proportions

It's no secret at this point to anyone who pays even a little attention to box office happenings that "The Flash" has underdelivered against sizable expectations. To say that the DC Comics blockbuster is a bomb, at this point, would be a bit of an understatement. In its second weekend in theaters, the film absolutely collapsed under the weight of disinterest from general moviegoers, taking in a mere $15.26 million, per The Numbers. It fell to number three on the charts, with "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" actually jumping back up to the number one spot in its fourth weekend with a $19.3 million haul. That, in a nutshell, is how it's going for DC's latest.

From an already crushingly disappointing $55 million debut, "The Flash" suffered a horrendous 72% drop from its first weekend to its second. The only superhero movie to have a worse drop in its second frame? "Morbius." That proved to be an utter trainwreck for Sony, and it is not good company to be in. The bigger problem for Warner Bros., in this case, is that director Andy Muschietti's film about the fastest hero in the DC universe is that it carries a whopping $200 million budget — before marketing. Its global total now stands at $210.9 million. As of right now, the movie will be lucky to finish with $300 million worldwide.

If Ezra Miller's solo debut as Barry Allen does finish in that ballpark, Warner Bros. is probably going to lose somewhere in the neighborhood of $150 million or more. Granted, some of that money can be made up over time through VOD, cable rights, merch, Blu-ray, and what have you, but there's absolutely no chance of the movie even getting close to breaking even. It's bad for the studio, it's bad for theaters who were expecting this movie to be a hit, and it's bad for all involved.