5 Reasons The Flash Bombed At The Box Office

It is completely understandable that the people who have a financial stake in a movie would like to sound positive. Particularly a movie like "The Flash," which was originally supposed to hit theaters in early 2018 after "Justice League" came out. It's been a bumpy ride, so the fact that this one even got across the finish line is a damn miracle. In any case, it seems like Warner Bros. Discovery's top brass were being a bit too hyperbolic in hyping up this film though. WBD CEO David Zaslav said he saw it three times and called it "the best superhero I've ever seen."

Similarly, James Gunn, who is now the co-head of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, said that "It's truly one of the best superhero movies I've ever seen. Andy Muschietti did an amazing job." While it's true that Muschietti deserves a great deal of credit for ushering this thing across the finish line through horrible circumstances — a pandemic and several regime changes at the studio among them — audiences and critics didn't agree with Zalsav or Gunn. People seem to like the movie enough, as it holds a 66% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes to go with an 85% audience rating. Be that as it may, when something is hyped up that much, it can only serve to hurt matters when the end result is merely good and not great.