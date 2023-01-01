Leslie Grace Shares Some Tantalizing Behind-The-Scenes Glimpses Of The Canceled Batgirl Movie

Every year tends to come with both good and bad times. But some years, it really feels like there may be rather more of one than the other. For instance, following the merger of WarnerMedia with Discovery, those affected by CEO David Zaslav's ruthless cost-cutting measures that left numerous projects canceled or vaulted to never see the light of day again in an effort to trim billions of dollars from the company's budget. One such project was Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah's "Batgirl."

The highly-anticipated superhero movie was meant to feature Leslie Grace, the breakout star of Jon M. Chu's "In The Heights," as the titular heroine alongside Michael Keaton's Batman as they faced off against Brendan Fraser's Firefly. But just as the movie was preparing for its debut on HBO Max, Zaslav yanked it from the release schedule in August to take advantage of an accounting loophole that would keep the losses of projects like this one (which came to about $90 million) off of Warner Bros. Discovery's newly minted books.

It would be perfectly understandable if the young actor was upset to have such a huge high profile project so unceremoniously trashed. However, as Grace reflected on the past year in a recent Instagram post (as many do around this time of the year), she lived up to her name and was indeed full of grace as she expressed gratitude for the experiences that 2022 had brought her. And as an added treat for DC fans, she included some never-before-seen shots from the set during her time as Barbara Gordon.