Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Reveals First Look At Her Costume

Despite being introduced into the "Batman" comic book series all the way back in 1967 (technically 1961, but I'm talking Barbara Gordon here), Batgirl is finally making her way into the live-action DC Extended Universe, with Leslie Grace set to play the iconic character in an exclusive film for HBO Max. Not to be confused with Batwoman, the Batgirl character has appeared in multiple animated series and "The Lego Batman Movie," but this is our first bonafide chance to see a live-action Batgirl since Alicia Silverstone in "Batman & Robin." After much anticipation, star Leslie Grace took to Instagram to offer the first look at the Caped Crusader's trusted ally, including a killer costume looking very reminiscent of her popular comic book design from Cameron Stewart.

According to screenwriter Christina Hodson, "[Barbara]'s discovering Batgirl for the first time, so she's getting to explore a duality she's already had in her personality." Grace captioned the costume post with "I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me ... and when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts," a quote from DC Comics' "Batgirl: Year One" by Scott Beatty, Chuck Dixon, Marcos Martin, Alvaro Lopez, Javier Rodriguez, and Willie Schubert.