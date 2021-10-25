Batgirl HBO Max Movie Casts Brendan Fraser As The Villain

The Brendan Fraser renaissance continues.

The actor, who is still most famous for starring in Stephen Sommers' "The Mummy" trilogy, has been on an excellent run for the past few years, and now he's added yet another high-profile role to his dance card. According to Deadline, Fraser been cast as the villain in DC's "Batgirl," joining actress Leslie Grace in a superhero movie that's intended to debut on the HBO Max streaming service.

Fraser is having a hell of a year, having already appeared in Steven Soderbergh's "No Sudden Move" and been cast in Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale" and Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon."

"Batgirl," of course, will not be Fraser's first time working for DC. He currently lends his voice to the character of Robotman in the offbeat superhero series "Doom Patrol" and appears as Robotman's human counterpart Cliff Steel in flashback scenes.