First Batgirl Concept Art Shows Leslie Grace's Barbara Gordon Watching Over Gotham

"Batgirl" has had a long and complicated journey to the big screen, but the latest addition to DC's live action slate is finally coming together. Amongst the many treats presented at the DC FanDome event was our first look at the concept art for the upcoming "Batgirl" film, along with some very interesting tidbits from the cast and crew behind the project.

"Batgirl" made headlines earlier this year for its eventful casting process, which floated the names of many exciting Hollywood up-and-comers. Eventually, the studio settled on "In The Heights" star Leslie Grace, an easy choice for co-directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who described her audition as a "goosebumps moment."

As "Batgirl" continues moving forward in development, Grace is prepping for the role by hitting the gym for action that the directors promised would be "realistic and raw." But of course, a badass fighter like Barbara Gordon needs a suit worthy of her skills — so here's a first look at the movie's Batgirl suit design!