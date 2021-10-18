Bad Boys For Life Villain Jacob Scipio Joins The Cast Of Batgirl

Scipio will join Grace and veteran actor J.K. Simmons, who will reprise his role as Commissioner Gordon from 2017's "Justice League." While plot details are still a mystery, it has been confirmed that Barbara Gordon, Commissioner Gordon's daughter, will be the character beneath the cowl. The Barbara Gordon Batgirl is the longest-running and best-established version of the character, appearing in the animated series and movies, Rockstar's "Arkham" games, and more. She's a whip-smart researcher who believes in justice, but isn't sure about the best way to achieve it. Scipio's role remains under wraps.

"Birds of Prey" and "The Flash" screenwriter Christina Hodson wrote the script, which seems like it will probably fit into the current DCEU continuity with Simmons' inclusion. That means this version of Babs probably got inspired to don the cape by Ben Affleck's Batman, though how that will factor into the story is a huge unknown. "Loki" composer Natalie Holt will score the movie, jumping from one titanic comic book property to another. Let's just hope she brings her Theremin.

"Batgirl" will debut exclusively on HBO Max, making it one of the first major DC properties to premiere exclusively through streaming.