The Batman Trailer Breakdown: What's Black And Blue And Dead All Over?

Man, that's what I call a money shot. Seeing Batman walking at you as fire burns behind him is badass enough. But having that shot inverted, making Batman appear like he's hanging upside down like an actual bat is so good. Plus, having the title slowly overtake that final flaming scene just makes it even better. But the real star of this shot is that gothic orchestral rise of what feels like it could be the new Batman theme by composer Michael Giacchino, which he teased not too long ago.

Whew! That was quite a trailer for "The Batman." It showed a lot without showing too much. There's still so much mystery about the plot beyond The Riddler's game clearly trying to reveal something nefarious happening in Gotham City. It would be rather interesting to have The Riddler turn out to be not a straight-up bad guy, but someone who has merely been pushed too far by corruption in Gotham City. Matt Reeves, we can't wait to see this movie.

"The Batman" is slated to arrive in theaters on March 4, 2022.