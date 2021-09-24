Batgirl Brings In Loki Composer, Can We Hope For Some Sweet Theremin Action?

Natalie Holt, the composer who gave such "glorious purpose" to "Loki" this summer on Disney+, has confirmed via her Twitter account that her next project is the upcoming "Batgirl" movie for HBO Max. After providing Marvel Studios with one of its best original scores, Holt will now be going to work for the Distinguished Competition, DC, on another superhero-related project.

Holt started out as a classical violinist before transitioning into film and television work as a composer. She pulled out all the musical stops for "Loki," integrating exotic instruments like the theremin and Moog synthesizer to give the show its unique sonic texture. She also asked for a "huge brass section and a big choir" (per ComicBook.com), and the result was a score that helped make "Loki" one of the most buzzed-about streaming series this year.

In the past, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken flak for being rather musically unmemorable. "Black Panther" subverted that with its Oscar-winning score by Ludwig Göransson, and Disney+ further challenged it in 2021. First there was "WandaVision," which won Marvel Studios its first Emmy this month for outstanding original music and lyrics with its song, "Agatha All Along." Then, there was "Loki."

Now, Holt is flying over to "Batgirl," and we can only wonder what kind of musical thumbprint she will leave on this movie.