The Script For The Batgirl Movie Has Been Completed

Here is El Arbi's post in his Instagram stories, which shows a picture of his watermarked script for "Batgirl":

Instagram – Adil El Arbi

Hodson turning in a finished copy of the script suggests that the project is moving ever closer to production. We don't know much about the details in Hodson's pages other than the movie will focus on the Barbara Gordon version of Batgirl. In the comics, Barbara — Commissioner Gordon's daughter — takes up the mantle of Batgirl and fights villains in Gotham.

Leslie Grace ("In the Heights") will play Barbara/Batgirl in the HBO Max film. It's also been rumored that J. K. Simmons will reprise his role as Commissioner Gordon (AKA Barbara's dad) in the movie as well.

"Batgirl" is just one of the many DCEU movies WarnerMedia is putting in production. It's one of the few, however, that is being made for release directly onto the HBO Max streaming platform. The other movie likely to go straight to HBO Max is "Blue Beetle," which "Cobra Kai" star Xolo Maridueña is in talks to star in.

Other DC superheros getting feature treatment are "Black Adam," "The Flash," "Aquaman 2," and "The Batman," the last of which stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. Will "Batgirl" live in the same DCEU as Jason Momoa's Aquaman or Dwyane Johnson's Black Adam? That seems more likely than being in the universe of Pattinson's Batman, though who knows at this point. Either way, I'm looking forward to the "Batgirl" movie and what Hodson has in store for Grace's Barbara Gordon. Still no news yet on when the film will make its way to the streaming platform, but at least we have news that the project is still moving forward.