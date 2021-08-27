The Script For The Batgirl Movie Has Been Completed
The "Batgirl" movie has gone through a lot of trials and tribulations. Joss Whedon used to be attached to a DC theatrical release about Barbara Gordon's superhero alias, but that fell to the wayside in 2018 when the writer-director stepped away from the project.
WarnerMedia returned to "Batgirl" after Whedon's departure. This May, the company announced that it will be producing a straight-to-HBO Max feature directed by "Bad Boys For Life" directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah with a script penned by "Birds of Prey" and "The Flash" writer Christina Hodson.
Where the project is production-wise was unknown, but El Arbi teased on his Instagram today he has a copy of Hodson's script in his hands.
We Have A Finished Script And Some Details on the Cast
Here is El Arbi's post in his Instagram stories, which shows a picture of his watermarked script for "Batgirl":
Hodson turning in a finished copy of the script suggests that the project is moving ever closer to production. We don't know much about the details in Hodson's pages other than the movie will focus on the Barbara Gordon version of Batgirl. In the comics, Barbara — Commissioner Gordon's daughter — takes up the mantle of Batgirl and fights villains in Gotham.
Leslie Grace ("In the Heights") will play Barbara/Batgirl in the HBO Max film. It's also been rumored that J. K. Simmons will reprise his role as Commissioner Gordon (AKA Barbara's dad) in the movie as well.
"Batgirl" is just one of the many DCEU movies WarnerMedia is putting in production. It's one of the few, however, that is being made for release directly onto the HBO Max streaming platform. The other movie likely to go straight to HBO Max is "Blue Beetle," which "Cobra Kai" star Xolo Maridueña is in talks to star in.
Other DC superheros getting feature treatment are "Black Adam," "The Flash," "Aquaman 2," and "The Batman," the last of which stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. Will "Batgirl" live in the same DCEU as Jason Momoa's Aquaman or Dwyane Johnson's Black Adam? That seems more likely than being in the universe of Pattinson's Batman, though who knows at this point. Either way, I'm looking forward to the "Batgirl" movie and what Hodson has in store for Grace's Barbara Gordon. Still no news yet on when the film will make its way to the streaming platform, but at least we have news that the project is still moving forward.