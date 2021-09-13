WandaVision Song Agatha All Along Just Won Marvel Studios Its First Emmy

As was made clear when the 2021 Emmy nominees were first announced, "WandaVision" performed extraordinarily well among voters as it racked up a total of 23 nominations. This represents the most nominations ever received by a limited series and the second-most of any series in general. Created by Jac Schaeffer ("The Hustle," "Black Widow"), the success of "WandaVision" in terms of awards attention as well as social media hype has to be considered an unmitigated win for Marvel's first foray into Disney+ streaming. In a stark divergence from the more constrained movies, the series shifted both period settings and genres with ease throughout each episode, finally allowing longtime Marvel actors Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany to step into the spotlight.

As befits their talent and increased focus, Olsen and Bettany were recognized in the categories of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, respectively. Kathryn Hahn was also nominated for the same category as a supporting character, though it remains to be seen if any of the three will end up winning these categories when the winners are finally announced. On the other side of the camera, Matt Shakman ("The Good Wife," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "Game of Thrones") received nominations for Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie and three separate episodes were recognized for Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie.

As for the three big Emmy wins, according to Variety, it's no surprise at all that "WandaVision" walked away with production design, costuming, and original music and lyrics awards. The sequences of the show set in the town of Westview painstakingly recreated period-specific detail to a high degree of accuracy, reflecting several classic shows that many of us grew up watching. The catchy tune of "Agatha All Along," of course, went on to become a meme sensation throughout social media along with Kathryn Hahn's wink.

Oh, and just in case you thought I was kidding about the brilliance of casting Hahn in the first place? "WandaVision" also received a nomination for Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie. The Kathryn Hahn Effect strikes, again!

The rest of the Emmys will be broadcast on September 19, 2021, at 8:00 pm EST on CBS.