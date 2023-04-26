James Gunn's Superman Will Be Nothing Like The Guardians Of The Galaxy

Director James Gunn, over the course of his career, has taken a long and circuitous path through the superhero genre. Back in 2000, he wrote the screenplay for a low-budget superhero film called "The Specials," which saw superheroes on their day off. It seems that a lot of them were less noble and far greedier than one might assume. A decade later, Gunn was still deconstructing superhero tropes with his aggressively depressing film "Super," a film that linked superhero instincts to violent madness. It was very curious, then, that 2013 should bring him to "Guardians of the Galaxy," a PG-13-rated chapter in the high-profile, ultra-safe Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gunn replaced danger with sentimentality, while retaining his off-kilter sense of humor. "Guardians" became deeply beloved.

While Gunn worked his way through a TV special and two sequels with the Guardians (the second sequel is due in theaters on May 5), he also crept over to the always-ailing DC Extended Universe in 2021 to direct "The Suicide Squad," essentially a make-good for the unbeloved 2016 film. Like "Guardians," "Squad" was a little offbeat and featured slightly quirkier characters than usually seen in mainstream superhero fare. It also spawned a spin-off series, "Peacemaker." Perhaps based on the success of the "Squad" projects, Gunn and his compatriot Peter Safran were tapped by Warner Bros. Discovery to reboot the entire DCEU as the new-and-improved DC Universe. The brand-new cinematic continuity will wipe all the old films away and start fresh.

It has been announced that the first film in the DCU will be "Superman: Legacy," planned for release in 2025.

Gunn, better known for being flip and winky with his superhero characters, recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, and wanted to assure audiences that "Legacy" would not be anything like "Guardians of the Galaxy." Notably, it will be serious.