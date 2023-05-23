Here's All The 4K Movies Streaming On Max's New Ultimate Ad-Free Subscription Tier

Goodbye HBO Max, hello Max. Warner Bros. Discovery announced several weeks back that the company was dropping the "HBO" from the name of its flagship streaming service, and that day has come. What does that mean for you, the subscriber? For one, it means a lot more movies and TV shows will be streaming in 4K, and the list of initial titles is pretty impressive. There are, however, a few caveats.

Those who wish to watch movies like "2001: A Space Odyssey" and "Argo" in Ultra HD will need to be subscribed to the new tier offered by Max called "Ultimate Ad-Free." This goes for $19.99 per month and includes access to the service's library of 4K movies and TV shows. There is also a plan with ads for $9.99 per month and a regular ad-free plan for $15.99 per month. Sudheer Sirivara, Global Technology Platform for Warner Bros. Discovery, had this to say:

"We understand the value of offering our users a cinematic playback experience and to that end, we've implemented more advanced technology workflows that allow us to release more 4K content in a faster, more efficient way. Max will offer more than 1,000 films and episodes in 4K at launch, and we'll be adding more every month as we move forward."

The company also notes that all future Warner Bros. movies will stream in 4K once they arrive on Max. Current subscribers will need to make a choice: upgrade to watch stuff in 4K? Or be content with standard 1080p? It is, admittedly, a little frustrating that WBD set a separate price point to watch titles in 4K, but it does take more bandwidth to stream a movie or TV show at a higher quality. Still, passing that on to the consumer feels a bit lame.