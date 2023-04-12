Warner Bros. Discovery Officially Announces Max, New Streaming Service That Will Combine HBO Max And Discovery+

The streaming wars have been shaken up once again thanks to the folks at Warner Bros. Discovery. As was promised by CEO David Zaslav last year, HBO Max and Discovery+ will merge into one streaming service later this year, and the company has finally unveiled the name of that "new" service: It will officially be called Max, and it will launch in May. Though, rather crucially, users will still have the option to subscribe to Discovery+ as a standalone service. As for HBO Max? That will soon be gone in favor of the new, shiny service.

WBD announced the service and revealed the first details during a press conference. The slogan for the service is "the one to watch." Zaslav explained that "any member of the household can watch anything they want, at any given time." The executive also touted the breadth of movies and TV shows, from reality offerings to the DC Universe, as well as "Harry Potter" and Hanna-Barbera. The idea is very much, per Zaslav, to create a one-stop-shop for every sort of on-screen entertainment one could hope for.

What's curious is that the company decided to drop the HBO branding from the name. This, despite the fact that HBO is arguably one of the stranger brands in the Warner Bros. Discovery library. Be that as it may, they clearly wanted the new service to have its own identity. And so, we are getting Max.