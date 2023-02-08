Discovery+ Still Merging With HBO Max, But Will Also Remain Standalone

Hey, remember when Warner Bros. Discovery announced that they were planning to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into one streaming service? As it turns out, they are still planning to launch that service later this year, but with one major caveat — Discovery+ will not officially go away once the merged platform has been released.

According to The Wall Street Journal, HBO Max will be completely absorbed into the new platform and Discovery+ will have a significant presence. However, not all of Discovery+'s offerings will be available on the still-unnamed platform. In a separate piece from Variety, insiders claimed that the reason for this was pricing. Neither HBO Max nor Discovery+ is particularly expensive, but users can subscribe to Discovery+ without ads for a mere $6.99 per month and with ads for $4.99. For comparison's sake, HBO Max without ads costs $15.99 per month and its ad-supported counterpart is $9.99 monthly.

This news comes as WBD also prepares to enter the world of FAST streaming channels. The company recently sold off some of its programs, such as "Generation" and "Lovecraft Country," to free streaming platforms like Tubi in preparation for their own similar venture. That platform's release window has not been confirmed, but will likely launch sometime later this year.