Roku Channel And Tubi Will Stream Warner Bros. Discovery Shows Like Westworld

Warner Bros Discovery has finally nailed down plans to go the FAST route. Last year — in between an intense bout of cancellations and titles being pulled from their streaming home on HBO Max — the company announced plans to explore a free ad-supported television option (FAST). During the company's third-quarter earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav made a point of saying that there's "a huge amount of content that's not even on [HBO Max/Discovery+] that's sitting with us that hasn't been put to monetize in the marketplace." In the spirit of cashing in, a new plan has been enacted. Over the next few months, 14 Warner Bros. branded FAST channels will arrive on Roku and Tubi.

Have you been longing to return to the days of cable television, with free TV shows being regularly interrupted by ads? Don't bother answering, because it's happening either way! The new Warner Bros FAST channels will feature popular titles including "Westworld," "The Bachelor," "Raised By Wolves," "F-Boy Island," and more. The partnership also includes about 2000 hours of on-demand content: meaning various TV series and movies from the extensive WBD library that includes HBO and HBO Max, Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, and more.

As for WBD's standalone FAST app, IndieWire reports that the project remains in development.