Westworld And The Nevers Are Being Pulled From HBO Max

Heads up, HBO Max subscribers: "Westworld" and "The Nevers" are the latest titles to leave your (increasingly less?) favorite streaming service, despite each of them being an HBO original series. Deadline reports that Warner Bros. Discovery, the company that owns HBO, is yanking both shows from HBO Max, with an eye toward putting them on another platform like a FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) channel in the future. For "The Nevers," this also serves as the show's official cancellation, before the second half of its first season eventually airs on whatever platform becomes its new streaming home.

The move comes after HBO Max began purging itself of certain streaming exclusives, along with other well-known HBO shows like "Vinyl," over the summer. At the time, the logic given was that these were all titles that hadn't been performing well in terms of viewer engagement. Despite being a high-profile prestige drama, co-created by Mick Jagger, Rich Cohen, and the "Boardwalk Empire" team of Martin Scorsese and Terence Winter, "Vinyl" was canceled in 2016 after a single season, so subscribers may not have been that invested in catching up on old episodes of it.

Just last month, "Westworld," too, was canceled ahead of its time, with a fifth and final season being planned that will now never materialize (leaving a complex narrative that spanned years unresolved). Seeing the show removed from HBO Max now may only add insult to injury for viewers who stuck with it, only to learn that the steam locomotive into the Westworld theme park would not be arriving at its last stop. By contrast, sources indicate that "The Nevers" will have a chance to give fans closure and conclude its narrative properly.