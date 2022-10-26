Netflix's First Original Series, Lilyhammer, Leaves The Service In November

The end of an era is upon us. The first Netflix Original series, which paved the way for the streamer's continued success, is saying farewell. Thinking back to the earlier days of this streaming service, it's probably zeitgeisty titles like "House of Cards" and "Orange Is the New Black" that come to mind, and while both debuted nearly a decade ago, quickly garnered popularity and won lots of new subscribers for the fledgling streamer, neither holds the title of first Netflix Original. That honor goes to "Lilyhammer," the Norwegian mob comedy that first arrived in February 2012.

Back in those days, Netflix had around 23 million paid subscribers. Now, it boasts upwards of 223 million, and its expansive library of original series plays a huge role in that number. But none of that ever would have happened without "Lilyhammer" coming first. Netflix 2.0 officially kicked off when the streamer made the leap into debuting original content. But despite being the first series with the title of Netflix Original, "Lilyhammer" isn't actually a Netflix-produced show. It was licensed from the Norwegian broadcast channel TV NRK, which is also the reason that it's now leaving the service.

According to a report from IndieWire, Netflix's 10-year license to stream the show in the U.S. expires in November and the deal is not being extended. The first hints of this news came from the star of the show himself Steve Van Zandt, who tweeted that the show is set for removal on November 20.