Will Warner Bros Discovery's Combined Streaming Service Cost More Than HBO Max?

The platform's current $14.99 price point gives audiences access to an impressive catalog of HBO and HBO Max original shows and movies, and a back catalog of classics, including many Warner Brothers titles. However, the streamer has been in the spotlight since the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery this spring, particularly thanks to controversial cost-cutting strategies that have largely been credited to CEO David Zaslav. So far, these changes include removing some titles that aren't available elsewhere from the streamer, purging and canceling animated projects, and shelving a major release in "Batgirl."

If you do stick with HBO Max through its expected price hike next year – which many will, as it's the home of huge shows like "Euphoria" and "House of the Dragon" – you may be seeing more changes. On the earnings call, Zaslav defended the choice to take some programming off the platform, saying they're "focused now on: how do we deploy that capital in a way to generate real value and get the content that's not working off?" That means more shows you know and love could disappear into the ether.

On the other hand, Warner Bros Discovery execs also spoke about launching a free, ad-supported streamer, which would essentially be their own equivalent to streamers like Tubi or The Roku Channel. We'll keep you posted as more details arise about the future of HBO Max, discovery+, and the wild world of streaming.