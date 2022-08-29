Animators Have A 'Deep Distrust' Of Warner Bros. After HBO Max Purge

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav's great HBO Max purge continues to send ripples throughout the entertainment industry. Not only are fans annoyed that the highly-anticipated DC Extended Universe film "Batgirl," beloved episodes of "Sesame Street," and a bevy of animated series are no longer on the books for the streamer, but the company is burning bridges left and right with creators.

According to a new report from The Wrap, there is a "deep distrust" among the creative talent in the industry when it comes to WBD at the moment. One anonymous source told them that "the entire company is coming off as distressed. The messaging both inside the company and externally is 'Stay away or get out if you can.'"

Naturally, the bulk of the pushback has been from those involved in the animation industry. HBO Max's animated selection probably took the heaviest hit from Zaslav's edict to cut $3 billion from the service's operating budget before merging with discovery+ as streaming exclusive shows and a number of shows from Cartoon Network were taken off HBO Max recently. And in many cases, the creative teams weren't informed or were wrongly informed that this was even happening. As an anonymous storyboard artist on a just-canceled HBO Max animated series told the outlet:

"If I'm a showrunner that had this happen to my project, why would I work with that studio again if I could help it? It's a business. We get it. But the way all this work just got thrown away in the blink of an eye just feels so callous."

And not only does this callousness affect the shows taken off of HBO Max, which effectively erases some of them since they're unavailable anywhere else, but these actions also hold repercussions for the future of the business.