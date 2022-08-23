How HBO Max Is Recreating The Problem Cartoon Network Was Created To Solve

HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav can't seem to keep their names out of the headlines recently, tied exclusively to baffling business decisions like canning the highly-anticipated release of "Batgirl" or absolutely obliterating the streaming platform's animated offerings. Zaslav made it known during the Q2 earnings call that he had hoped to cut $3 billion from HBO Max's operating budget before the inevitable streaming merger with discovery+, which apparently meant annihilating the relationships HBO Max had with Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network.

Learning that your life's work is being wiped out with complete disregard for the artistry or the lives of those that crafted it is difficult enough, but as "Infinity Train" creator Owen Dennis shared, Zaslav and the Discovery team couldn't even have the common courtesy to inform the creators of their decision to throw away their years of work like expired takeout. As Twitter user @sapphyreblayze rightfully pointed out, these decisions are also a betrayal of the very foundations of Cartoon Network.

There's an especially bitter irony to HBO Max removing a bunch of Cartoon Network shows when you consider that Cartoon Network itself was founded to make sure that the massive library of classic cartoons owned by Ted Turner were always easily accessible. — aimÃ©e ☆ JLI's pr manager (@sapphyreblayze) August 20, 2022

"There's an especially bitter irony to HBO Max removing a bunch of Cartoon Network shows when you consider that Cartoon Network itself was founded to make sure that the massive library of classic cartoons owned by Ted Turner were always easily accessible," she said in a viral tweet. Of course, Turner partially founded Cartoon Network because he was looking to cash in on the growing children/family market of Nickelodeon and The Disney Channel, but the decision also came as a means to preserve the massive animation library Turner Broadcasting had acquired over the years.