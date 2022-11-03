Warner Bros. Discovery Combined Streaming Service Has Been Moved Up, Will Now Launch In Spring 2023

It turns out we won't have to wait much longer for Warner Bros. Discovery's combined streaming service to arrive. During the company's third-quarter earnings call on Thursday, CEO David Zaslav announced that the still-unnamed service will arrive in the United States in the spring of 2023. As previously announced, this streamer is set to combine the libraries of HBO Max and Discovery+.

"We expect a healthy inflection [of direct-to-consumer subscribers] with the launch of our combined service and expanded global footprint," said Zaslav. "We're excited to announce that we have moved up our U.S. launch date from Summer of 2023 to Spring."

Considering how little we still know about this service, this is a pretty big deal. It sounds like Zaslav and other higher-ups at Warner Bros. Discovery sound confident in this new platform, and it definitely appears that development on it has gone faster than expected. The international rollout periods will remain the same, starting with the Latin American rollout in the fall of 2023.

"We can't wait to make the service available to consumers around the globe, and get the business running on all cylinders," he continued.