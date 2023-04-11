Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Is One Of The Biggest Box Office Bombs In Superhero History

One would be forgiven for forgetting all about it at this point, but "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is still in theaters, and it just had an absolutely brutal fourth weekend at the box office. The latest from DC and Warner Bros. fell another 65.3% — which it could ill afford to do — and took in just $1.6 million, while "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" took the lion's share of the attention from moviegoers to the tune of $377 million worldwide. That left little room for the Shazam Family and, with that, the movie's run at the domestic box office is pretty close to over, with little left in the tank internationally, either.

While the movie's final total has yet to be determined, it currently sits at $128 million worldwide against a $125 million budget. That is, to put it lightly, an absolutely disastrous number for a sequel to a critically beloved superhero film. 2019's "Shazam!" remains one of the best-reviewed DC movies ever, taking in $363 million against a relatively small $100 million budget. That was the character's coming out party for the masses, and in many ways, it seemed like a sequel was destined for breakout success. Instead, it arrived with a thud and is officially a bomb. But not just any bomb, unfortunately — it's one of the biggest superhero movie bombs in history. Yes, really.

Again, "Fury of the Gods" isn't entirely out of theaters yet, but it arrived on VOD over the weekend (debuting at number three on the charts) and it should be on HBO Max before long. A finish of $150 million would be a best-case scenario at this point. With what we have in front of us, it's safe to put this one in the "biggest superhero bombs" category.