The Super Mario Bros. Movie Smashed The Box Office Record For A Video Game Movie - And That's Just The Start

Nintendo has been the most recognizable name in gaming pretty much ever since the NES brought console gaming home in a bigger-than-ever way in the '80s. Now, all these years later, the house that Mario built has finally conquered the box office, thanks to that plumber's good name. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" not only topped the charts this past weekend, but it absolutely smashed records on its way to the top. In short, the movie obliterated expectations and has offered Nintendo a path to conquer the big screen as well as the screen in your living room for the foreseeable future.

Per Box Office Mojo, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" opened to $146.3 million over its first three-day weekend, but had a monster $204.6 million five-day Easter debut, thanks to its early rollout on Wednesday. Analysts were projecting an opening in the neighborhood of $150 million come Monday morning, and even that would have been huge for Illumination's $100 million-budgeted animated feature. Instead, we're looking at one of the biggest openings ever. Period.

"Mario" now owns the record for a five-day opening, topping "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" ($200 million). Now, let's be clear, the biggest opening weekend of all-time still belongs to "Avengers: Endgame" ($357 million), but for a Wednesday-Sunday stretch? Universal and Illumination get to carry that crown. The animated Nintendo adaptation is also by far the biggest opening of 2023, overtaking "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" ($106 million). Most impressive? "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is already the second-biggest movie of 2023 overall, just behind "Quantumania" ($473 million), which it will pass any day now.