Why The Flash Is Off To A Slow Start At The Box Office

There's a running gag in the DC universe about Barry Allen, aka The Flash: despite being the fastest man alive, he's always showing up late. This ironic character flaw presents itself in the opening sequence of "The Flash," the speedster's new solo movie, when he finds himself sneaking into work late after being waylaid by a sandwich, a collapsing hospital wing, and a baby in a microwave (among other extenuating circumstances).

"The Flash" itself is also running late. Originally planned for release in March 2018, the movie got trapped in the Phantom Zone, aka development hell, with a revolving door of writers and directors, and the cameras didn't start rolling until April 2021. In the time it's taken for the movie to come out, the DC Extended Universe has been rebranded as the DC Universe and DC Films has been rebranded as DC Studios, with new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran crafting a fresh slate of movies focusing on gods and monsters. The Justice League that Ezra Miller's Barry Allen was once a part of is drifting away: "The Flash" marks Ben Affleck's last planned appearance as Batman, there are no plans for "Wonder Woman 3," and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" will be the final leftover from the DCEU days.

Perhaps that's why "The Flash" fell short of already low expectations at the box office in its opening weekend, grossing just $55 million in North America. The overseas totals are slightly higher, with Variety reporting a $75 million debut, but that's a pretty lackluster showing from a total of 78 international markets. So, what went wrong for this movie, and what does it mean for the character's future?